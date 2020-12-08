Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy

Filipino man left hotel for 8-seconds, incurring severe penalties that have been criticized by foreign media

  1493
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/08 20:54
Taiwan’s heavy fine for migrant worker who broke quarantine sparks controversy

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The heavy fine of NT$100,000 (US$3,500) imposed on a Filipino worker in Taiwan who stepped out of his room in a quarantine hotel for only eight seconds has attracted significant foreign media coverage.

The ticket was issued by Kaohsiung City Department of Health to the man in November. The news has made headlines on foreign news sites, including CNN and NHK, the latter of which pointed out that Taiwanese media have so far refrained from criticizing the fine while the news has prompted a hot debate in Japan.

Regarding the severity of the penalty, Kaohsiung City Department of Health Senior Specialist Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎) said on Tuesday (Dec. 8) that the NT$100,000 fine was imposed according to the standards stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare in the Communicable Disease Control Act.

Both foreigners and Taiwanese nationals are treated equally under the same standards, he claimed. He went on to urge people under quarantine to abide by the rules.

However, the case last month of four disc jockeys who left their rooms at a quarantine facility being fined only NT$10,000 would seem to indicate the presence of double standards. The foursome had left their rooms to eat and rehearse their act after arriving in town for the "Road to Ultra: Taiwan 2020" concert.
CNN
NHK
Communicable Disease Control Act
OFW
quarantine violations
double standards

RELATED ARTICLES

Returning Taiwanese who lie about coronavirus diagnosis face fines
Returning Taiwanese who lie about coronavirus diagnosis face fines
2020/12/01 11:29
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
2020/12/01 10:55
Taiwan's mask mandate looms, with heavy fines for violators
Taiwan's mask mandate looms, with heavy fines for violators
2020/11/30 18:06
Taipei-based novelist shines a light on indentured servitude at sea
Taipei-based novelist shines a light on indentured servitude at sea
2020/11/28 19:35
Filipina in Taiwan raises NT$40,000 in aid for typhoon victims in Philippines
Filipina in Taiwan raises NT$40,000 in aid for typhoon victims in Philippines
2020/11/18 11:47

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ