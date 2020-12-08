Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;S;9;85%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny intervals;79;70;Partly sunny;79;69;NNW;13;48%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;57;45;Mostly sunny;59;41;ESE;3;69%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Downpours;66;47;A little a.m. rain;53;48;W;14;67%;74%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;40;31;Fog early in the day;38;34;SSE;8;95%;44%;0

Anchorage, United States;Morning snow, cloudy;32;22;Cloudy;25;17;NNE;5;82%;64%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;38;28;Cold with some sun;36;25;NNW;5;57%;59%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;9;5;Cold with low clouds;14;4;WSW;7;91%;78%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;90;65;Plenty of sun;91;67;SSE;8;48%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;62;55;A thunderstorm;65;58;SSW;10;69%;63%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;76;67;A little p.m. rain;76;64;NNE;9;75%;92%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;66;48;Hazy sunshine;69;49;NNW;6;52%;32%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;5;74%;79%;6

Bangalore, India;Spotty showers;76;67;A stray t-shower;77;61;E;8;76%;58%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;91;71;Hazy sun;89;70;NNE;6;49%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;55;41;Partly sunny;56;45;NW;12;56%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;36;21;Partly sunny, chilly;39;23;W;5;41%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouding up, breezy;47;37;A touch of rain;43;39;SE;17;74%;79%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;44;37;A thick cloud cover;41;34;ESE;8;85%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;67;44;Clouds and sun;69;45;SE;5;65%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;67;A thunderstorm;78;65;NW;8;77%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rather cloudy;41;37;Periods of rain;44;37;ENE;11;81%;93%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then some sun;40;29;Fog early in the day;37;34;S;7;91%;44%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and rain;35;30;A little p.m. rain;37;37;E;10;89%;81%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;42;33;Occasional rain;41;38;E;8;79%;96%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny;89;72;NNW;8;51%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;86;65;A t-storm around;86;67;NE;5;44%;71%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;30;Sunny and milder;54;37;WNW;4;34%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;75;56;Hazy sunshine;72;53;ENE;5;44%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;73;62;An afternoon shower;71;62;S;8;73%;69%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm around;83;68;SSE;3;62%;47%;6

Chennai, India;Morning showers;90;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;NNE;7;80%;31%;6

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;42;34;Mostly sunny, milder;49;36;NW;7;59%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm around;88;73;NE;6;77%;74%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;42;33;Cloudy;38;35;SE;13;83%;30%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Thickening clouds;83;74;Hazy sun and breezy;83;74;N;15;56%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;69;43;Sunny and very warm;77;48;SSW;5;33%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;90;75;Hazy sunshine;90;77;NE;8;68%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;79;56;Hazy sun;80;57;N;2;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;64;37;Sunny and mild;62;37;SW;5;13%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;80;63;Hazy sunshine;82;65;N;4;59%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;WNW;5;70%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of rain;43;33;Afternoon rain;45;42;S;10;89%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;39;30;A little icy mix;39;26;NNE;4;65%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;64;52;Partly sunny;61;57;W;12;65%;60%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;73;56;Hazy sunshine;75;58;SE;3;56%;3%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;60;A thunderstorm;77;60;NE;6;82%;84%;8

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy and cooler;70;54;Low clouds;70;53;NNE;11;56%;0%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;SSE;11;75%;7%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;90;75;Increasing clouds;90;75;NNE;7;56%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;77;62;Partial sunshine;75;66;ENE;7;57%;65%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;84;71;A passing shower;84;70;NE;5;61%;60%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;85;61;Hazy sunshine;83;61;SE;5;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Overcast;64;51;An afternoon shower;67;47;NNE;5;75%;84%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;56;47;Partly sunny;58;49;SSE;5;70%;30%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;76;Showers around;87;77;WSW;11;79%;77%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;95;76;Hazy sun;90;74;N;6;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;WNW;8;54%;44%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;A shower or two;42;28;Sun and some clouds;48;20;NW;4;52%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;86;59;Hazy sunshine;85;62;NE;4;49%;3%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;66;46;Hazy sunshine;69;46;SSW;4;74%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;Hazy sun;96;68;NNE;15;14%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with sunshine;22;17;Partly sunny;28;24;ESE;8;71%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;84;76;Mainly cloudy;83;75;NNE;8;65%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;6;66%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;79;65;Hazy sunshine;83;64;NNE;5;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;W;4;76%;65%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;60;40;Brief p.m. showers;60;40;S;7;62%;82%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;90;76;Partly sunny;87;76;SSW;6;75%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;72;66;Inc. clouds;74;66;SSE;8;71%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;57;49;Variable cloudiness;58;55;W;6;88%;68%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;39;38;A shower in the a.m.;43;39;SE;7;85%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;84;50;Not as warm;72;48;SE;5;40%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;76;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;S;6;69%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;48;32;More clouds than sun;47;38;WSW;8;61%;55%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;80;Mostly sunny;88;80;SE;7;71%;33%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;76;Afternoon showers;88;76;SSW;4;76%;87%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;A morning shower;86;76;E;4;73%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds;61;52;Partly sunny, warmer;76;53;SW;9;50%;57%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;70;49;Hazy sun;72;48;N;4;40%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;47;Mostly sunny, cool;66;50;NNW;9;41%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cold;21;15;Sunny, but cold;23;21;SE;10;60%;15%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;76;ENE;13;62%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;76;60;Sunny and beautiful;83;64;N;8;59%;5%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;23;Snow;32;28;NNW;1;84%;86%;0

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;ESE;7;56%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;75;Hazy sunshine;92;78;SSE;7;39%;30%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;78;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;59;NNE;11;65%;58%;11

New York, United States;Turning sunny;40;32;Morning flurries;41;37;W;10;61%;55%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Occasional rain;70;50;Mostly sunny;69;48;W;5;66%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow, cloudy;10;-1;Clouds and sun, cold;4;-8;SSE;4;84%;27%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;59;42;Decreasing clouds;55;43;ENE;4;62%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain;37;29;A snow shower;33;30;ENE;4;88%;81%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny intervals;26;19;Snow in the morning;34;29;W;7;90%;74%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;86;77;Showers around;85;77;E;10;77%;91%;5

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;87;76;A shower and t-storm;85;76;NNW;11;79%;70%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;E;6;75%;72%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;40;28;Low clouds and fog;40;33;S;5;79%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;104;68;Sunshine and cooler;91;73;SE;13;39%;4%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;Clouds and sun;91;77;N;8;51%;35%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;ENE;10;72%;71%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clearing;90;69;A shower in places;86;70;SE;5;67%;71%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;41;32;A little rain;36;32;ESE;6;71%;83%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;39;18;Low clouds;39;34;SSW;5;67%;71%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;64;51;Afternoon rain;67;52;ESE;8;69%;93%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A few showers;65;53;Mostly cloudy;64;49;S;5;79%;36%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;78;A shower in the p.m.;86;79;ENE;8;69%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast, a shower;36;34;Cloudy;37;35;NE;9;66%;67%;0

Riga, Latvia;Chilly with sunshine;30;24;Partly sunny;29;25;SE;10;64%;16%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;83;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;72;WNW;7;82%;87%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;Hazy sunshine;73;55;SSE;5;33%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Heavy morning rain;56;44;A thunderstorm;54;42;S;5;85%;80%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;SSE;6;52%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;Plenty of sunshine;59;47;NW;6;60%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a t-storm;76;62;A shower and t-storm;75;63;ENE;10;76%;82%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;70;Some sun, a shower;85;71;SSE;5;68%;43%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;83;66;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;NNW;8;57%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;NNE;6;34%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;93;54;Sunny and very warm;96;54;SW;6;27%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;High clouds;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;N;5;73%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;54;44;Variable cloudiness;56;54;WSW;4;74%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;55;45;A morning shower;52;42;SE;5;76%;47%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;38;25;An afternoon shower;42;35;SE;3;47%;74%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;45;Clouds and sun;57;48;W;7;62%;23%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;NW;7;78%;60%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;43;33;A little rain;41;38;S;11;89%;83%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;75;Sunshine, a shower;83;75;E;6;61%;41%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;38;32;Cloudy with a shower;37;35;SE;6;80%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;57;Sunshine and warmer;77;63;N;11;48%;2%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this afternoon;68;64;Morning rain, cloudy;73;67;ENE;12;83%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;9;63%;6%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cold;34;27;Cold with some sun;37;28;NE;3;82%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some afternoon snow;37;32;A morning shower;38;32;WNW;3;82%;68%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;45;32;Chilly with hazy sun;46;33;SSW;5;41%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower in the p.m.;74;49;A morning shower;69;48;E;6;73%;48%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;64;50;Rain and a t-storm;61;46;SE;7;71%;97%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;57;37;Clearing and chilly;50;42;NE;7;60%;28%;1

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;36;32;Low clouds;42;35;W;15;78%;34%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;68;58;Breezy with hazy sun;68;53;W;16;40%;14%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;66;49;Cooler;57;48;WSW;14;62%;27%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;-2;-16;Not as cold;10;-16;W;6;67%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;50;43;Partial sunshine;47;38;E;4;72%;31%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;42;35;Periods of rain;39;34;NE;6;80%;94%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;85;60;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;NNE;3;53%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, cold;23;18;Partly sunny, cold;26;20;SE;10;56%;24%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;33;28;Partly sunny;34;30;ESE;12;77%;17%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;66;61;Mostly cloudy;67;59;N;19;80%;33%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;90;70;Hazy sun;90;69;WSW;5;52%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;43;32;A morning shower;39;33;W;2;72%;81%;1

_____

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:38 GMT+08:00

