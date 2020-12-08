Taipei screens National Geographic Channel’s ‘Inside: Taipei Grand Trail’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government held the first screening of the “Inside: Taipei Grand Trail” show on Tuesday (Dec. 8).

The one-hour program is a joint effort of the Taipei City Government and National Geographic. The film was directed by Golden Bell award winner Yi Yang-shou (楊守義).

The 92-kilometer Taipei Grand Trail runs along the ridges bordering the city. The city launched an activity promoting the trail in 2018, inviting the public to rediscover Taipei through hiking.

The trail is divided into seven sections, allowing hikers to portion out the challenge, according to Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO).

“The Taipei Grand Trail joins the elements of fitness, challenge, confidence-building, and convenient access to creature comforts,” the office said.



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who hosted the screening, said, “Whichever section of the trail you choose to hike and from whatever direction, public transportation is available — MRT, buses, YouBike, the Maokong Gondola, etc. It’s really convenient ... You can go anytime.”



“Inside: Taipei Grand Trail” stars Benjamin Wang (班傑) and his wife Cindy Chen (辛蒂), who hike the trail in its entirety. Cindy said before the screening that her favorite section of the trail traverses the Qingtiangang Grassland in Yangmingshan National Park; Wang said he found climbing Datun Mountain exciting but exhausting.



“Inside: Taipei Grand Trail” will premier on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. on the National Geographic Channel, where it will be broadcast simultaneously in 30 countries around the world, according to the GEO. Those who miss it can tune into Fox Sports at 8 p.m. the following day for the rerun.



(Taipei City Government photos)