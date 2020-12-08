Acer Reports November Consolidated Revenues of NT$28.72 Billion, Up 40.6% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for November at NT$28.72 billion, up 40.6% year-on-year (YoY) and by 12.5% month-on-month. Consolidated revenues for year-to-November reached NT$248.72 billion, up 17.9% YoY.

Business highlights include YoY revenue growth for:

Notebook PCs by 68.0% in November

Monitors by 34.9% in November

Gaming line [1] by 52.4% in November, and by 31.8% year-to-November

by 52.4% in November, and by 31.8% year-to-November Chromebooks by 135.4% in November, and by 79.0% year-to-November

Thin and light notebooks by 53.0% year-to-November

The momentum of Acer's new initiatives continue:

Acer Synergy Tech is holding a competitive auction of 1,292,000 shares among its capital injection for its listing on the Taipei Exchange, which will end on December 9 , 2 pm Taipei time

, 2 pm time Weblink International received approval from the Taiwan Stock Exchange's listing review committee on December 2

GadgeTek revenues grew 76.6% year-to- November YoY

During the current pandemic, the demand for Acer products has remained higher than supply. Along with its partners' efforts, Acer has been selected among the top three for Supplier of the Year Awards in 2020, information technology category, by Euronics International, a European retail association in electrical goods.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

