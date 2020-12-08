Alexa
England vs Springboks, Wallabies at Twickenham next autumn

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 18:54
LONDON (AP) — England will face its Rugby World Cup conqueror South Africa among three tests at Twickenham next autumn.

The Springboks beat England 32-12 in the World Cup final in Yokohama 13 months ago. The teams are set to meet on Nov. 20.

England will also play Australia on Nov. 13, and a tier two opponent yet to be determined on Nov. 6, the English Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

“South Africa are world champions, and we will be looking to benchmark ourselves against them,” England coach Eddie Jones said.

“We've not had the chance to play southern hemisphere teams this year, so it will be a good chance to see where we are up to.”

The traditional European tours in autumn were canceled because of the pandemic. The Springboks have not played since the Rugby World Cup, and are not due in action again until July for a three-test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Earlier, Scotland announced fixtures at Murrayfield against South Africa on Nov. 6, Australia on Nov. 13, and an unnamed third team on Nov. 20.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:36 GMT+08:00

