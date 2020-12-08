Alexa
Avalanche warnings, power cuts after snowfall in Austria

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 18:08
Two horses stand on a paddock in the freshly fallen snow in Kaufbeuren, southern Germany, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
Partly in the fog lies the landscape covered with fresh snow in Friesenried, Germany, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
People walk close to an ancient church as the snow covered the landscape in small village of Roncesvalles, northern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP P...
Pedestrian walks along the snow covered road in the small village of Espinal, northern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A snowman with mouth and nose protection stands on the snow-covered summit plateau of the Grosser Feldberg in the Taunus Mountains, Germany, Monday, D...

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria issued avalanche warnings Tuesday for the east of the country as 4,000 homes there were without electricity and one man was injured while on a back-country skiing tour.

After several days of heavy snowfall in East Tyrol and other parts in the Austrian Alps, several roads were still closed in Tyrol and some valleys were cut off from the rest of the country. Electricity provider Tinetz said several electrical lines were snapped either by snow or by fallen trees, public broadcaster ORF reported.

A 23-year-old German man was injured Monday in the Hahnenkamm skiing region in Tyrol when he went skiing on a closed slope. He was taken by rescue plane to a hospital in Kempten in Bavaria, ORF reported.

Neighboring Switzerland and northern Italy saw massive snowfall over the weekend and snow also hit parts of Germany and Spain as well.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:36 GMT+08:00

