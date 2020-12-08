Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Iran's president vows to continue supporting Syria

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 17:19
Iran's president vows to continue supporting Syria

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue to support Syria, urging Damascus to confront Israel in the occupied Golan Heights.

Rouhani's website said the remarks came during a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its support to the Syrian government and people as our strategic ally and we will stand by Syria until its final victory.”

Rouhani said confronting “Zionist occupiers and terrorism” is the joint goal of both nations.

“Until the liberation of all occupied lands including the Golan, confronting Zionist occupiers,” should continue, said Rouhani.

It was Mekad’s first visit to Iran as foreign minister after he assumed his post in November. He arrived in Tehran on Monday.

Iran has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad since the beginning of Syria's civil war in 2011, lending his government in Damascus vital military and economic support.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israel militant groups like the Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Israel accuses Iran of building up its military presence along its northern frontier with Syria and has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ