Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Thai team wins entrepreneurship contest at Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University

Winning entry features rapid test for poultry disease

  255
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/08 17:43
National Cheng Kung University launched the 2nd edition of its New Southbound entrepreneurship contest (Facebook, NCKU photo) 

National Cheng Kung University launched the 2nd edition of its New Southbound entrepreneurship contest (Facebook, NCKU photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team from a Thai school won first prize in the New Southbound International Entrepreneurship Competition launched by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), reports said Tuesday (Dec. 8).

The second edition of the annual event saw 12 teams participate from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Taiwan, according to Radio Taiwan International.

A report about a test for poultry disease that produced results within one hour won first prize in the English-language category for the team from King Mongkut’s University of Technology near the Thai capital Bangkok. The award for the “GSAL” team was worth US$1,000 (NT$28,000).

The jury had words of praise for the winning entry, as the test in the past needed at least one day, and the solution proposed by the Thai group also included how many tests needed to be sold to reach the break-even point.

NCKU’s own “AÖNN Tech.” team won second prize and US$500 with a system to reduce the PM2.5 particle fallout from dentistry work.

The “Virelic” group from the University of Information Technology VNU-HCM in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City ranked third for developing an app that uses AI to help travelers reach their sightseeing destination. The team received US$300 for its effort, with all three award-winning projects described as “market-friendly” by NCKU.
Entrepreneurship
New Southbound Policy
National Cheng Kung University
competition
Thailand
Vietnam

RELATED ARTICLES

NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
2020/12/07 13:11
Taiwan looks for missing Vietnamese woman after contact with COVID case
Taiwan looks for missing Vietnamese woman after contact with COVID case
2020/12/05 20:09
Thai leader faces court ruling that could cost him his job
Thai leader faces court ruling that could cost him his job
2020/12/02 21:30
Taiwan in talks with Southeast Asian countries for new migrant worker sources
Taiwan in talks with Southeast Asian countries for new migrant worker sources
2020/12/02 15:11
Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base
Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base
2020/11/30 13:30

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ