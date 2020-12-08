Taiwan Mobile keen to get ahead of 5G game with help from SK Telecom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Mobile (台灣大哥大) announced on Monday (Dec. 7) a collaboration to promote its 5G network in Taiwan with South Korea’s largest wireless service provider SK Telecom.

The collaboration, announced earlier this year and formalized in a contract on Monday, will tap into SK’s expertise and experience in 5G services. The company has a 50-percent market share of 5G subscribers, wrote UDN.

The second-largest telecom operator in Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile has implemented over 5,000 5G base stations nationwide, exceeding its objective of deploying 4,000 3.5 GHz high-speed base stations before the end of this year. The company set the goal when it rolled out its 5G service in July.

The partnership will involve experience-sharing in the field of next-generation internet network planning, web services optimization, edge computing, and commercial applications. Taiwan Mobile is particularly keen to leverage SK’s expertise in ensuring indoor coverage.

Indoor coverage will be a major focus in the 5G era as telecom businesses jump on the bandwagon to woo consumers who need to work from home. Operators are working to address the challenge of getting high-frequency bands to penetrate walls, with top names such as Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, and ZTE introducing their own systems to upgrade the wireless experience, according to the South China Morning Post.