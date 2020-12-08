Avnet Launches New Cellular Module for Rapid Development of IoT Applications

AVT9152 module leverages Nordic Semiconductor NB-IoT/LTE-M SiP and SoC to support low-power, complex connectivity needs and easily connects to Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform

PHOENIX, US - Media OutReach - 8 December 2020 - Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today expanded its product line for rapid IoT development with the launch of the AVT9152 module, designed for a range of embedded applications requiring cellular connectivity yet demanding low power consumption and minimal component size. This new addition to the Avnet ecosystem uses leading technology from Nordic Semiconductor to provide engineers and developers with NB-IoT/LTE-M, GPS and Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) wireless connectivity in one of the smallest packages on the market.

The AVT9152 module has been developed to support a variety of applications, including beacons for COVID-19 contact tracing, logistics and asset tracking, vending machines, kiosk terminals, medical devices and smart building automation. These applications demand wireless connectivity and power efficiency without sacrificing a device's scale. Avnet delivers this complete package by leveraging Nordic Semiconductor's nRF9160 low power System-in-Package (SiP) and nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC).

"To tap the true potential of IoT, engineers must be able to minimize the size and power usage of their devices without compromising on functionality," said Andy Wong, senior vice president, Design and Solutions Services, Avnet Asia. "Our new module takes advantage of some of the industry's best SiP and SoC technology from Nordic Semiconductor to strike that balance for engineers. The AVT9152 is ideal for IoT applications when low power and small size are at a premium and is the latest addition to Avnet's robust technology ecosystem."

The nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE advanced multiprotocol SoC features a 64MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU) which, alongside the nRF9160 SiP's ArmCortex-M33 processor, ensures the module can offer ample computational power to support a range of complex and processor-intensive IoT applications.

The module offers a high degree of flexibility and scalability for IoT product development while shortening time-to-market. Completing an IoT design can be as straightforward as connecting a power source, sensors, and an antenna to the module.

The AVT9152 Evaluation Kit provides simplified IoT application development with an end-to-end Cloud connection platform via Avnet's enterprise ready IoTConnect Platform. It also includes Avnet's global eUICC SIM with 50MB/3-month trial service. The evaluation kit is available globally and features a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, as well as pressure, temperature, relative humidity, ambient light, and motion (PIR) sensors. For more information visit http://avnet.me/AVT9152NPI.

