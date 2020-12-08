Young leopard cat saved after suspected car accident in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Netizens helped a cyclist identify an animal injured by the side of a Nantou road as a rare leopard cat, marking only the second one out of 15 this year to survive an alleged traffic accident.

A man surnamed Lin (林) was cycling near the Maoluo Creek in Nantou City Monday (Dec. 7) evening when he spotted what he thought was a cat lying by the roadside. He saw the animal had sustained a head injury, so he put a picture online to ask for help, CNA reported.

A netizen recognized the color pattern of the leopard cat, advising the cyclist to get in touch with a specialized rescue center in the Nantou County town of Jiji to pick it up. Center experts said Tuesday (Dec. 8) the feline was about three to four months old and weighed 1.3 kilograms.

After a thorough examination, it was concluded that the leopard cat had suffered a concussion, possibly caused by being hit by a car. Thankfully, its life was not in any danger.

Once recovered, it will be released back into the wild, the Council of Agriculture-operated center said. According to the experts, the young animal had just begun to live independently from its mother. In order to protect their environment, residents of the Maoluo Creek area should refrain from feeding stray dogs, while motorists were asked to slow down.

Out of 15 leopard cats found after accidents over the past year, 13 did not survive their ordeal, though that casualty figure still stood lower than in 2019, the report said.