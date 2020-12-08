Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Young leopard cat saved after suspected car accident in central Taiwan

Animal suffered concussion, will be released back into the wild

  376
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/08 15:09
A young leopard cat survived an alleged traffic accident in Nantou 

A young leopard cat survived an alleged traffic accident in Nantou  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Netizens helped a cyclist identify an animal injured by the side of a Nantou road as a rare leopard cat, marking only the second one out of 15 this year to survive an alleged traffic accident.

A man surnamed Lin (林) was cycling near the Maoluo Creek in Nantou City Monday (Dec. 7) evening when he spotted what he thought was a cat lying by the roadside. He saw the animal had sustained a head injury, so he put a picture online to ask for help, CNA reported.

A netizen recognized the color pattern of the leopard cat, advising the cyclist to get in touch with a specialized rescue center in the Nantou County town of Jiji to pick it up. Center experts said Tuesday (Dec. 8) the feline was about three to four months old and weighed 1.3 kilograms.

After a thorough examination, it was concluded that the leopard cat had suffered a concussion, possibly caused by being hit by a car. Thankfully, its life was not in any danger.

Once recovered, it will be released back into the wild, the Council of Agriculture-operated center said. According to the experts, the young animal had just begun to live independently from its mother. In order to protect their environment, residents of the Maoluo Creek area should refrain from feeding stray dogs, while motorists were asked to slow down.

Out of 15 leopard cats found after accidents over the past year, 13 did not survive their ordeal, though that casualty figure still stood lower than in 2019, the report said.
leopard cat
endangered species
felines
Nantou County
Nantou City
Council of Agriculture

RELATED ARTICLES

Missing anteater returns to Taipei Zoo
Missing anteater returns to Taipei Zoo
2020/12/07 10:52
Taiwan to suspend irrigation on Jianan Plain amid dry season
Taiwan to suspend irrigation on Jianan Plain amid dry season
2020/11/26 20:00
Taiwan farmers find new way to eliminate destructive pest
Taiwan farmers find new way to eliminate destructive pest
2020/11/26 17:55
Leopard cat escapes from Taipei Zoo
Leopard cat escapes from Taipei Zoo
2020/11/26 11:26
First batch of Taiwan rice ready for export to Japan
First batch of Taiwan rice ready for export to Japan
2020/11/10 18:01

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ