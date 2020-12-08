Alexa
Taiwan's minister of economic affairs responds to Biden's refusal to sign any trade agreement

Biden said he will not sign any new trade agreements until America's domestic issues are addressed

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/08 14:51
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s refusal to sign any trade agreements in the short-term, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Tuesday that it is understandable for Biden to prioritize solving America’s domestic problems.

Biden has stated in an interview with the New York Times that he will not sign any new trade agreements with anyone until “we have made major investments here at home and in our workers” and in education.

Wang accepted a joint media interview before a Legislative Yuan meeting and was asked whether Biden’s announcement of not signing a trade agreement for the time being meant that Taiwan’s plan to import American pork in exchange for a trade agreement fell through. The minister said that the U.S. will open up to Taiwan and urged everyone to be understanding of one another, CNA reported.

Regarding the policy on U.S. ractopamine pork, Wang advised everyone to discuss issues objectively and base opinions on facts. She pointed out that everyone hopes that Taiwan can join more international organizations.

Taiwan is “bound to follow this route,” otherwise how else can it be part of the international community, she said.
Joe Biden
Wang Mei-hua
Minister of Economic Affairs
NYT
Taiwan-U.S. relations
trade agreement
bilateral trade agreement
American pork
ractopamine

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:31 GMT+08:00

