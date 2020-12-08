Alexa
Seattle 3, Minnesota 2

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 13:04
Minnesota 1 1 2
Seattle 0 3 3

First half_1, Minnesota, Reynoso, 2, 29th minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Dibassy, 2 (Reynoso), 67th; 3, Seattle, Bruin, 3, 75th; 4, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 14, 89th; 5, Seattle, Svensson, 1 (Lodeiro), 90th+4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Adrian Zendejas; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Roldan, Seattle, 9th; O'Neill, Seattle, 27th; Dibassy, Minnesota, 62nd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Cameron Blanchard, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire (Hassani Dotson, 40th); Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Kei Kamara, 69th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Aaron Schoenfeld, 90th+4), Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso; .

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo (Bradley Shaun Smith, 70th); Joao Paulo (Will Bruin, 73rd), Joevin Jones (Gustav Svensson, 77th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Kelvin Leerdam, 70th), Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:30 GMT+08:00

