By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 11:47
Mexico arrests 2 who kidnapped mother in front of kids

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Mexico said Monday they have arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping a women in front of her two young daughters, one of whom filmed the abduction on a cellphone.

The daughters, both apparently younger than 10, tried to defend their mother. One can be heard on the video posted on social media yelling “Mommy, no!” as the two dragged the mother to a waiting pickup truck.

Another daughter tried to hold on to her mother and pull her away, before the abductors shoved the girl away.

Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said the two tried to force the women to sign over her house. They identified one of the suspects as her stepson.

The woman was later found unharmed.

The abduction occurred Saturday in the impoverished, largely Indigenous township of Metlatónoc, Guerrero, one of the poorest areas in Mexico.

