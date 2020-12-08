   Prime Now, Amazon's ultrafast grocery delivery service, becomes Amazon Fresh in Singapore

The new and improved ultrafast grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh, will simplify the shopping experience for Prime members, offer greater selection, and introduce a new Recipes feature on Amazon.sg/fresh

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 December 2020 - Amazon announced today the launch of Amazon Fresh in Singapore on Amazon.sg, the new and improved version of the ultrafast two-hour grocery delivery service Amazon Prime Now. Amazon Fresh is free with Prime membership, which offers the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon. Amazon Fresh simplifies the shopping experience for Prime members, catering to their grocery and general shopping needs holistically on Amazon.sg and the Amazon Shopping app. With Amazon Fresh, Prime members in Singapore will enjoy greater selection and exclusive access to shop thousands of chilled, fresh and frozen products, and daily essentials, at amazing prices. Prime members will also continue to enjoy free, ultrafast two-hour delivery for orders above S$60 on Amazon Fresh. In addition, new Prime members can enjoy S$20 off their first Amazon Fresh order* with a minimum spend of S$60 using the code FRESH20. Prime members who want to experience Amazon Fresh can visit: Amazon.sg/fresh

Left to right: Desktop and mobile app views of Amazon Fresh

"Customers have told us that they love the ultrafast, free delivery of Prime Now and we're excited to be able to introduce a new and improved shopping experience for Prime members with the launch of Amazon Fresh in Singapore," said Henry Low, Amazon Singapore Country Manager. "With Amazon Fresh, Prime members will enjoy a one-stop shopping experience on Amazon.sg and continue to benefit from ultra-fast delivery, with more grocery supplies, deals and promotions than before. It is still Day 1 for us in Singapore and we are excited to continue to roll out new innovations to serve the needs of our customers."

An improved customer shopping experience for Prime members

The Amazon Fresh experience has been designed to offer Prime members a one-stop grocery shopping journey on Amazon.sg and the Amazon Shopping app. New features in the Amazon Fresh shopping experience include: greater selection; recipes; the ability to shop on desktop with Amazon.sg; personalized product recommendations; extended delivery window visibility; and the ability to add items to existing orders. In addition to groceries, Prime members will also enjoy access to thousands of Beauty, Baby, Household, Personal Care, Toys and Electronic products. Prime Now will continue to remain available for a limited time to give Prime members the time to make the switch.





Fresh local food and recipes for Singapore

Expanding the local selection available with Amazon Fresh, Amazon is collaborating with several local enterprises, like Cultured Greens, Hai Sia Seafood, Kee Song Chicken and Tiong Lian Meats to bring Prime members in Singapore their fresh and local foods from their favourite local brands. In addition, Amazon is introducing a new Recipes feature with Amazon Fresh on Amazon.sg. Created in collaboration with Barilla, Knorr, Lemnos, Meat Affair, Wolf Blass, and more, Prime members will be able to whip up delicious dishes from popular recipes, including cocktails, with fresh local produce and ingredients from Amazon Fresh. For more meal-time inspiration, visit: Amazon.sg/fresh/recipes.













Thousands of great deals at low prices

To celebrate the launch of Amazon Fresh, Prime members will enjoy up to 30% off selected products, 2-for-1 deals from select brands, gift-with purchase promotions, and seasonal favourites this holiday season. Amazon Fresh deals available from today until December 31, 2020, will include:

December 8 -- 14

o Save 35% on selected meats from Hen Tick

o Save 30% on selected gourmet chilled, fresh and frozen products from Culina

o Buy 2 add 1 free on selected Catch Seafood products

o Buy 2 add 1 free on selected 3M Home and Kitchen products

o Save up to 50% on beers, wines and spirits from Asia Pacific Breweries; get additional S$5 off with a minimum spend of S$60

o Save 30% on select products for Health & Personal Care and Household essentials from Unilever (Dove, Lifebuoy) and RB Hyho

December 15 -- 21

o Buy 1 add 1 free on selected Grain-Fed Beef, Organic Lamb, and Sausages from Ryan's Grocery

o Save up to 30% on Laundry Essentials, Health and Personal Care with brands like Colgate, Corlison, Neutrogena, Nivea, and Greenlife

o Save up to 30% on Remy Cointreau products, with a minimum purchase of any three items

o Save up to 30% on selected CJ Korean products including Bibigo range of dumplings, gyoza and mandu

December 22 -- 28

o Buy any two pints from The Ice Cream & Cookie Co at S$17.99; Buy 2 Add 1 Free on Cups from The Ice Cream & Cookie Co

o Get a free Mistral Purifier worth S$69 with minimum spend of S$88 on Nestle products

o Save 30% on selected products from beloved baby brands including KIDZLOFT, Bloom & Grow, Tommee Tippee, ITOTS

o Save up to 30% on select Truffle products, Pasta and others from Wholesome Harvest (Retartu, Kitchen & Love, The Daily Crave just to name a few!)

o Save up to 30% on Skincare & Makeup from Florray

Holiday gifting and gathering without the last minute rush -- ultrafast delivery and extended returns window

Prime members in Singapore can continue to enjoy free, ultrafast two-hour delivery for orders above S$60 on tens of thousands of groceries and local favourites via Amazon Fresh on Amazon.sg, even on Christmas. For Prime members who need that very last minute Christmas gift or grocery, be it toys or turkey, Amazon Fresh also offers even faster and convenient one-hour delivery service at a nominal fee of S$9.99. Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon.sg knowing that thousands of items shipped are eligible for free and convenient returns and this year's return window is even longer - items shipped between now and December 31, 2020, can be returned until January 31, 2021.

Try Amazon Fresh with Prime today

The new Amazon Fresh benefit is included with the Amazon Prime membership, where Prime members enjoy free shipping on hundreds of thousands of eligible local items, plus free shipping on orders over S$60 from millions of international products from Amazon US. Prime members also enjoy access to exclusive and award-winning Amazon Original series and other popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and a growing collection of free games and in-game benefits with Prime Gaming. New customers can enroll in a 30-day free trial. After the free trial, Amazon Prime is just S$2.99 per month. Find additional information on the Prime program from the Amazon Singapore website at www.amazon.sg/prime. More information about Amazon Fresh here: www.amazon.sg/fresh

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

SOCIAL HANDLES:

Instagram: @Amazon.SG

Facebook: @Amazon.sg

Twitter: @AmazonSG