US announces $280 million communications system arms sale to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of a Field Information Communications System (FICS) and related equipment to Taiwan for an estimated cost of US$280 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Monday (Dec. 7), according to a DSCA press release. The arms package includes 154 communications nodes (CN) with S-788 Type III shelter, 24 communication relays with S-788 Type III shelter, eight network management systems (NMS) with S-788 Type III shelter, Basic Issue Items (BII), communication support equipment, equipment integration, tools and test equipment, and other related elements of technical, engineering, equipment, logistics, and program support.

The proposed sale is consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act (Public Law 96-8) and serves U.S. interests by supporting Taiwan’s efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain credible defense capabilities against China, according to the DCSA. The FICS is designed to provide mobile and secure communications and will help Taiwan modernize its military communications capability.

This marks the 11th arms sale to Taiwan under the Trump administration and is the sixth weapons deal this year alone. Washington has ramped up arms sales to Taipei as China increases its military aggression toward Taiwan.