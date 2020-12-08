Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Viator leaving Louisiana-Monroe after 5 seasons as coach

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 09:35
Viator leaving Louisiana-Monroe after 5 seasons as coach

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Monroe coach Matt Viator is leaving the program with one game left in what has been a winless season.

Athletics Director Scott McDonald said Monday that he and Viator, who has a 19-39 record at ULM, “mutually agreed” on the move.

“I met at length with Coach Viator,” McDonald said. “We arrived at the decision that as a program, it was time to seek new leadership.

“I appreciate everything he’s done while attempting to rebuild this football program, especially under the extraordinary challenges presented to him and his staff this season,” McDonald added.

The Warhawks, who are 0-10, have dealt with numerous player absences during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have one game left on Dec. 17 at Troy. Defensive coordinator Scott Stocker has been named interim coach for that game.

McDonald said the team would begin searching for a new coach right away.

Viator came to ULM after a largely successful decade as coach of McNeese State of the Football Championship Subdivision.

“I want to thank ULM for giving me the incredible opportunity to be a FBS head coach,” Viator said. “I’m grateful for all of the student-athletes that I’ve had the opportunity to coach over the last five seasons."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ