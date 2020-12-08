Alexa
MATCHDAY: Man United, PSG, Leipzig chase 2 CL last-16 spots

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/08 08:18
Manchester United's Fred, centre is confronted by PSG players after an incident off the ball during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Ma...

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:

GROUP H

It's down to the wire, with Manchester United level on nine points with Leipzig and last season’s beaten finalist, Paris Saint-Germain. United can secure one of two places in the round of 16 by avoiding a loss in Germany. Fred is suspended following last week’s red card in United's loss to PSG, while attackers Cavani and Martial have not traveled after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at West Ham. French champion PSG put its campaign back on track with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford last week and needs a win against İstanbul Başakşehir to qualify for the knockout round. The Turkish team is already out of contention of even finishing third and making the Europa League. To boost his team's chances, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel rested Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti over the weekend. Meanwhile, Leipzig is coming off a high-octane 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, and coach Julian Nagelsmann has credited that result with boosting the team's self-confidence ahead of the crunch game against United.

GROUP G

Barcelona will win the group unless it is overtaken by Juventus on head-to-head goals. Barcelona won 2-0 in Turin. Ronaldo missed that possible rematch with Messi after being infected with the coronavirus. The two best players of their generation have not faced one another since Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018. Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros were utterly outclassed and have a single point apiece ahead of a game in Ukraine to decide which of those teams finishes third and claims a Europa League spot.

GROUP F

Dortmund has already qualified and can secure first place with a win over Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia. Eight Dortmund players, including forward Erling Haaland, will miss the game because of injury and illness. Midfielder Axel Witsel returns to St. Petersburg after playing for Zenit for four years until 2016. Zenit has faced criticism in Russia for failing to win any of its first five games and especially for a poor showing in last week’s 3-0 loss to Brugge. Lazio can advance for the first time in 20 years if it avoids defeat against Brugge, which must win in Rome to progress to the next stage.

GROUP E

Chelsea welcomes Krasnodar and Sevilla is at Rennes with absolutely nothing at stake. Chelsea is already through as group winner and Sevilla is through in second place. Krasdonar is going to the Europa League; Rennes will place fourth.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:25 GMT+08:00

