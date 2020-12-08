Alexa
Valencia and Eibar draw 0-0 in Spanish league

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 06:30
MADRID (AP) — Valencia and Eibar failed to increase their distance to the bottom of the Spanish league standings after drawing 0-0 on Monday.

Valencia reached 13th place but stayed only two points above the relegation zone after 12 matches. Eibar reached 11th place and only three points above the drop.

Eibar twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes, and in stoppage time Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro was denied the winner in a one-on-one situation with Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Eibar remains winless in seven home games in the league.

Valencia was looking for its second win in nine matches. It was without Kang-In Lee and Denis Cheryshev because of positive COVID-19 tests. Coach Javi Gracia also couldn’t count on goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and defender José Gayà because of injuries.

Eibar next visits second-place Real Sociead, while Valencia hosts Athletic Bilbao.

