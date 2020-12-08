Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/08 06:11
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, taking a pause from their recent rally.

Companies that would benefit most from a reopening economy, like banks and industrial stocks, took some of the sharper losses. Technology stocks, meanwhile, bucked the downward trend and rose, pushing the Nasdaq to its third consecutive all-time high.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 dropped 7.16 points, or 0.2%, to 3,691.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 148.47 points, or 0.5%, to 30,069.79.

The Nasdaq gained 55.71 points, or 0.4%, to 12,519.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1.20 points, or 0.1%, to 1,891.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 461.18 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 1,531.35 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,547.34 points, or 39.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 222.78 points, or 13.4%.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ