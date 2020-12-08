BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2836 Down 42 Dec 2636 Down 18 Mar 2592 Down 17 Mar 2614 2644 2589 2636 Down 18 May 2579 2603 2547 2592 Down 17 Jul 2562 2581 2527 2571 Down 16 Sep 2530 2565 2510 2556 Down 14 Dec 2516 2545 2507 2541 Down 15 Mar 2497 2532 2497 2532 Down 15 May 2526 Down 15 Jul 2526 Down 15 Sep 2529 Down 15