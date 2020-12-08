Alexa
Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin goes to IR, out at least 3 games

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 04:41
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury Monday, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games.

Dallas downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday night's game at Baltimore. It will be the fifth game Brown has missed because of his rib injury. Wilson was injured in Cowboys' most recent game, a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.

With Brown and Wilson out, the Cowboys signed cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Martin had moved from right guard to right tackle because of other injuries on the offensive line. He went out on the first Dallas drive against Washington, aggravating a calf injury that had kept him out of practice at times.

If Martin doesn't return, the Cowboys will finish the season without their three best offensive linemen. Tyron Smith was limited to two games by a neck injury that required surgery, and La'el Collins never played before hip surgery.

The Cowboys also placed safety Steven Parker on injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:17 GMT+08:00

