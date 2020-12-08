Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 04:18
BC-US--Copper, US

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 349.40 350.85 347.00 350.85 Down .55
Jan 353.00 353.25 347.20 350.95 Down .65
Feb 353.40 353.65 347.75 351.40 Down .70
Mar 352.75 354.60 347.85 351.65 Down .80
Apr 350.20 351.95 350.20 351.95 Down .65
May 353.55 354.55 348.35 352.15 Down .70
Jun 352.20 352.35 352.20 352.35 Down .70
Jul 354.60 354.60 349.20 352.55 Down .55
Aug 351.60 352.75 351.60 352.75 Down .30
Sep 354.60 354.60 348.85 352.65 Down .35
Oct 352.70 Down .20
Nov 351.50 352.80 351.50 352.80 Down .05
Dec 353.70 354.20 348.80 352.55 Down .20
Jan 352.50 Down .15
Feb 352.40 Down .25
Mar 352.10 352.45 352.10 352.45 Down .05
Apr 352.55 Down .10
May 352.40 Down .10
Jun 352.65 Down .10
Jul 352.40 Down .15
Aug 352.55 Down .15
Sep 352.50 Down .15
Oct 352.55 Down .15
Nov 352.55 Down .15
Dec 353.30 353.30 352.50 352.50 Down .15
Mar 352.75 Down .15
May 353.10 Down .15
Jul 353.45 Down .15
Sep 353.70 Down .15
Dec 354.75 Down .15
Mar 354.15 Down .15
May 354.10 Down .15
Jul 354.15 Down .15
Sep 354.20 Down .15
Dec 354.75 Down .15
Mar 354.80 Down .15
May 354.85 Down .15
Jul 354.90 Down .15
Sep 354.95 Down .15
Dec 355.35 Down .15

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ