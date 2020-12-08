New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|349.40
|350.85
|347.00
|350.85
|Down .55
|Jan
|353.00
|353.25
|347.20
|350.95
|Down .65
|Feb
|353.40
|353.65
|347.75
|351.40
|Down .70
|Mar
|352.75
|354.60
|347.85
|351.65
|Down .80
|Apr
|350.20
|351.95
|350.20
|351.95
|Down .65
|May
|353.55
|354.55
|348.35
|352.15
|Down .70
|Jun
|352.20
|352.35
|352.20
|352.35
|Down .70
|Jul
|354.60
|354.60
|349.20
|352.55
|Down .55
|Aug
|351.60
|352.75
|351.60
|352.75
|Down .30
|Sep
|354.60
|354.60
|348.85
|352.65
|Down .35
|Oct
|352.70
|Down .20
|Nov
|351.50
|352.80
|351.50
|352.80
|Down .05
|Dec
|353.70
|354.20
|348.80
|352.55
|Down .20
|Jan
|352.50
|Down .15
|Feb
|352.40
|Down .25
|Mar
|352.10
|352.45
|352.10
|352.45
|Down .05
|Apr
|352.55
|Down .10
|May
|352.40
|Down .10
|Jun
|352.65
|Down .10
|Jul
|352.40
|Down .15
|Aug
|352.55
|Down .15
|Sep
|352.50
|Down .15
|Oct
|352.55
|Down .15
|Nov
|352.55
|Down .15
|Dec
|353.30
|353.30
|352.50
|352.50
|Down .15
|Mar
|352.75
|Down .15
|May
|353.10
|Down .15
|Jul
|353.45
|Down .15
|Sep
|353.70
|Down .15
|Dec
|354.75
|Down .15
|Mar
|354.15
|Down .15
|May
|354.10
|Down .15
|Jul
|354.15
|Down .15
|Sep
|354.20
|Down .15
|Dec
|354.75
|Down .15
|Mar
|354.80
|Down .15
|May
|354.85
|Down .15
|Jul
|354.90
|Down .15
|Sep
|354.95
|Down .15
|Dec
|355.35
|Down .15