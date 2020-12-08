Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mariners sign Haniger to $3 million deal, avoid arbitration

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 04:14
Mariners sign Haniger to $3 million deal, avoid arbitration

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed outfielder Mitch Haniger to a $3.01 million, one-year contract Monday and avoided arbitration.

Haniger did not play last season due to lingering issues from injuries suffered during the 2019 season. But the Mariners expect the former All-Star to be fully recovered and ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Haniger, 29, had his best year in 2018 when he hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs and was selected to the All-Star team. But the following year was filled with injury problems. He had a ruptured testicle and then developed a back injury during his recovery that limited Haniger to just 63 games.

Haniger eventually underwent a pair of surgeries and spent the 2020 season on the injured list.

Should Haniger remain healthy, he’ll add another key piece to Seattle’s outfield, which will be anchored by AL rookie of the year Kyle Lewis going into the 2021 season.

Haniger’s signing leaves Seattle with two arbitration-eligible players: shortstop J.P. Crawford and catcher Tom Murphy.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ