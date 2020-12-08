Alexa
UConn men's Big East opener vs St John's postponed by virus

By  Associated Press
2020/12/08 02:41
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn men’s basketball team has suspended team activities for a second time this fall following another positive coronavirus test in the program.

The school said the move will force the postponement of Friday's home game against St. John's. That was to have been the first Big East game for the Huskies (3-0) since returning to the conference after seven years in the American Athletic Conference.

The school said all team activities will be paused "until contact tracing and additional testing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume.”

The UConn men's program had resumed team activities on Nov. 19 after a 14-day pause instituted when a player contracted the virus.

The Huskies' last two scheduled games were canceled last week after Vanderbilt and North Carolina State had positive coronavirus tests in their programs.

UConn has not yet postponed its game on Dec. 13 at Georgetown. The Huskies also have games scheduled in the next two weeks at Providence on Dec. 17 and at home against Creighton on Dec. 20.

The UConn women's program is set to begin play on Saturday against UMass-Lowell after coming back from its own coronavirus-related shutdown.

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:12 GMT+08:00

