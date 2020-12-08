Alexa
Toronto's Alejandro Pozuelo named 2020 MLS MVP

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/08 02:02
Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo takes a shot on goal during overtime of the team's MLS soccer playoff match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 202...

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo takes a shot on goal during overtime of the team's MLS soccer playoff match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 202...

Toronto FC attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer's 2020 Most Valuable Player.

Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.

His 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro.

Pozuelo had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honors.

Pozuelo is the second Toronto FC player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.

The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He had 12 goals and 12 assists last year. He had two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.

Pozuelo finished with 35.35% of the overall vote for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi of LAFC was runner-up and Lodeiro finished third in the poll of players, technical staffs and select members of the media.

Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by upstart Nashville.

