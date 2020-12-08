Officials blast NYC bar owner accused of running over deputy

Danny Presti, center, a co-owner of Mac's Public House, speaks during a press conference outside the closed bar that was defying coronavirus restricti... Danny Presti, center, a co-owner of Mac's Public House, speaks during a press conference outside the closed bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions on Staten Island Monday, Dec 7, 2020, in New York. Authorities in New York City said Presti was arrested early Sunday, Dec. 6 after running over a deputy with his car. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

A woman walks by Mac's Public House before a press conference in Staten Island on Monday, Dec 7, 2020, in New York.

Mac's Public House co-owner Keith McAlarney, left, and general manager Danny Presti, attend a news conference outside their closed bar in Staten Island on Monday, Dec 7, 2020, in New York.

Attorney Louis Gelormino speaks outside Mac's Public House during a press conference outside the closed bar on Staten Island Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in New York.

Co-owners of Mac's Public House Keith McAlarney, right, and Danny Presti walk away at the end of a press conference outside their closed bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions on Staten Island Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in New York.

Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New York City sheriff's deputies, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-owner of a New York City bar accused of defying coronavirus restrictions was criticized by officials Monday after he was charged with running over a sheriff’s deputy with his car.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Danny Presti a “coward” and blasted those who are still supporting him.

“How dare you?" Cuomo said at a coronavirus briefing. “What kind of signal are you sending? It’s repugnant to the values of any real New Yorker.”

The condemnation came a day after authorities say Presti tried to drive away from his Staten Island bar, Mac’s Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders. They said Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood.

The deputy had two broken legs, but was out of the hospital, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Monday.

Presti “should pay very, very serious consequences for what he did,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a separate briefing.

Presti, 34, was arraigned on charges including third-degree assault, reckless driving, menacing and resisting arrest and released without bail. He was expected to respond to the allegations at a news conference on Monday.