Kobe reaches quarters in first Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe reached the quarterfinals in its Asian Champions League debut after beating Shanghai SIPG 2-0 on Monday.

Also, Suwon Samsung Bluewings joined fellow South Korean side Ulsan Horangi in the quarters after coming from behind to down Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan 3-2 in the last 16.

Beijing Guoan ensured China had one team in the last eight when it defeated FC Tokyo 1-0, Brazilian midfielder Alan Carvalho breaking the deadlock on the hour.

The draw is on Tuesday for the two East Asia quarterfinals on Thursday in the Qatar bubble. The winner of the eventual semifinal faces West Asia zone winner Persepolis of Iran in the final on Dec. 19.

Andres Iniesta, a four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona, opened the scoring for Kobe after 31 minutes. His shot from inside the area went through the legs of Shanghai goalkeeper Wei Chen.

Daigo Nishi doubled the lead five minutes after halftime from close range.

Oscar came closest for Shanghai with a free kick that flew went narrowly wide.

“This was a great win for us but we know that there is a long way for us to go,” Nishi said. “Shanghai is a strong opponent but now we have to quickly focus on the next round.”

Shanghai left out star striker Hulk, who was signed in 2016 for a reported $60 million, and the Brazilian confirmed he was leaving China after the playoff.

“Today is a day ... to say goodbye to Shanghai SIPG, a club where I was welcomed with great affection,” Hulk wrote on social media. “After more than four years I am very grateful to the fans who received me very well. To the board and players, I give my thanks for sharing so many years of work and dedication. I depart leaving friends.”

Suwon couldn't find an equalizer against Yokohama for nearly an hour, until Kim Tae-hwan canceled out Erik Lima’s first-half opener. Yokohama collapsed and conceded goals to Kim Min-woo and a 50-meter lob from Han Suk-jong three minutes from the end.

A late goal by Ado Onaiwu flattered Yokohama.

Suwon's victory came a day after Ulsan Horangi beat Melbourne Victory 3-0 with all the goals in the second half. Two strikes by Norwegian striker Bjorn Johnsen bookended Won Du-jae’s score.

