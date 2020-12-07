Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: More Panthers on COVID-19 list; facility closed

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/07 22:34
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the first half of an NFL footba...

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the first half of an NFL footba...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Carolina Panthers have shut down their facility for the next two days after multiple players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus during the team’s bye week.

The names of the players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list will be available later Monday.

Last week, the Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive themselves or have had close contact with someone who has.

The Panthers will conduct virtual meetings and do virus testing and contact tracing while their facility is temporarily closed.

Carolina plays host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ