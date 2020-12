The Latest: Biden names prominent allies as inaugural chairs

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President-elect Joe Biden listens to a question as he speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andr... President-elect Joe Biden listens to a question as he speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors about jobs at The Queen theat... President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina shields his eyes from a television light to look at a r... FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina shields his eyes from a television light to look at a reporter asking a question during a news conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill. Clyburn and other Democrats blamed rhetoric about defunding local police departments for the party’s surprise loss of seats in the House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

9 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration.

Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the Jan. 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden’s most important proponent: it was Clyburn’s endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.

The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.

Read more:

— Trump cementing death penalty legacy up to Biden inaugural

— Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

— In Georgia Senate debate, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

— Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive coronavirus test