Temperatures across Taiwan forecast to plummet Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Northeasterly winds will begin to weaken Wednesday, but starting Sunday, temperatures around the nation will plummet, possibly to their lowest point so far this winter, said meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) on Monday (Dec. 7).

The northeast monsoon will remain a force in Taiwan Tuesday (Dec. 8), bringing slightly cooler temperatures and increased humidity, Wu said.

He forecast isolated rains for the eastern part of the country and areas north of Taoyuan. Meanwhile, he said there is a chance of scattered showers in Hsinchu and heavy rainfall in the northeast and mountainous areas in the north, per CNA.

From Wednesday to Saturday (Dec. 9-12), northeasterly winds are expected to weaken, and temperatures will gradually rise. As there will still be much humidity in the air during this period, occasional showers are predicted north of Hsinchu and in the northeast, the meteorologist said. Isolated short showers are expected south of Miaoli, with more rain in areas facing the winds.

Wu predicted that another wave of northeastern winds will begin to arrive on Sunday, significantly lowering temperatures. The mercury will drop to its lowest Monday night to Tuesday morning, potentially recording the lowest temperatures yet seen in the country this winter, he added.