Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 7, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;14;81%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;26;22;Sunny intervals;26;21;NW;22;49%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and some clouds;15;7;Hazy sunshine;15;8;NE;14;60%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;15;11;Windy;14;8;WNW;34;73%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;7;0;Some sun, fog early;4;0;SE;8;94%;19%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;-2;-3;Morning snow, cloudy;0;-5;ESE;8;86%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-2;Clearing and cold;2;-3;E;9;52%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sunshine;-17;-22;Partly sunny, cold;-12;-15;WSW;16;70%;51%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;SSE;10;48%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;16;11;Partly sunny;17;12;E;8;67%;12%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;25;19;A shower in spots;24;19;N;19;74%;45%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;18;5;Hazy sunshine;19;8;E;3;49%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm around;32;22;SE;8;72%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;E;14;81%;72%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;More sun than clouds;31;23;Hazy sun;32;21;NE;9;51%;8%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;14;8;Partial sunshine;14;5;NW;26;57%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;2;-7;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;S;9;21%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;7;2;Mostly cloudy;9;3;ESE;21;74%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Partly sunny;7;3;E;11;82%;58%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;8;A passing shower;20;7;SE;8;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;W;12;74%;76%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;8;3;A little a.m. rain;6;3;E;23;88%;66%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;Fog, then some sun;3;-2;NW;5;90%;19%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;2;-1;Snow and rain;2;0;NE;11;89%;78%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with rain;7;1;Partly sunny;6;0;E;13;81%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Mostly sunny;28;18;ENE;14;59%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;19;A couple of t-storms;30;19;NE;9;43%;77%;10

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;11;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;NW;11;47%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;27;15;Hazy sunshine;24;13;N;11;55%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;24;16;Low clouds breaking;23;16;SSE;18;63%;66%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with a shower;28;21;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;SSE;6;60%;44%;5

Chennai, India;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;Showers;29;25;NE;9;88%;93%;4

Chicago, United States;A few flurries;4;0;Partly sunny;6;2;WSW;15;61%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;S;9;80%;66%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;7;4;Some sun, a shower;5;2;SE;16;89%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouding up;28;23;Hazy sunshine;28;24;NNE;22;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;Mostly sunny;21;6;W;9;38%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;ESE;10;68%;43%;11

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;25;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;NNW;5;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;16;2;Sunny and mild;18;5;SSW;9;13%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;28;18;Hazy sun;28;18;NNW;8;58%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;8;75%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds and fog;5;0;Chilly with rain;6;1;W;23;89%;67%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;8;0;A little wintry mix;2;-2;WSW;7;71%;82%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;18;15;Spotty showers;18;12;W;31;74%;68%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds limiting sun;23;15;Hazy sunshine;23;13;S;10;48%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;24;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;NE;11;85%;68%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;26;14;Low clouds;21;12;N;18;54%;27%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and breezy;2;-2;Mostly sunny;0;-3;SSE;21;73%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;N;11;56%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;25;17;Clouds and sunshine;22;17;ENE;11;55%;15%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Spotty showers;29;22;NE;19;60%;70%;4

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;30;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;SE;9;58%;0%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;21;12;Downpours;17;10;NNE;9;81%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;9;A morning shower;13;9;WNW;16;82%;69%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;30;25;A thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;22;73%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;Hazy sun and warm;33;25;NE;14;31%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;24;14;N;16;55%;62%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snow to rain;5;2;A shower or two;6;-2;NNE;6;79%;86%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;31;15;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NW;10;52%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;19;8;Becoming cloudy;19;8;ENE;6;78%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;35;19;Breezy with hazy sun;34;20;NNE;25;13%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, but cold;-3;-9;Cold with sunshine;-5;-9;ESE;15;69%;16%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, pleasant;30;24;Nice with some sun;29;24;N;9;64%;10%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;9;68%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;30;20;Hazy sunshine;29;19;E;7;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;6;79%;58%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;14;4;A shower or two;16;4;NE;12;63%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SW;10;78%;67%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;22;19;High clouds;23;18;SSE;14;73%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;12;Spotty showers;14;10;NW;16;80%;69%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog;4;0;Low clouds and fog;5;3;SSW;7;81%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny, warmer;27;10;NE;5;24%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;25;Hazy sun;30;24;S;11;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;10;4;A passing shower;9;0;W;19;60%;58%;2

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;32;27;Partly sunny;31;27;S;13;67%;13%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Thunderstorms;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ENE;5;78%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;28;25;A t-storm around;30;24;ENE;11;78%;55%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;16;8;Mostly cloudy, cool;19;11;SSW;16;54%;29%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;21;10;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;10;N;7;53%;59%;5

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;24;12;Mostly sunny, cool;19;8;NW;16;45%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, colder;-6;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-9;SE;18;63%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;26;Turning sunny;32;25;E;14;63%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NE;15;62%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;-2;-6;Mostly sunny;-2;-5;WSW;15;64%;59%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;-3;-7;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-7;ESE;9;46%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;34;22;Hazy sunshine;34;24;N;11;35%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;16;Nice with some sun;26;16;NNE;16;59%;49%;11

New York, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;5;-1;Turning sunny;5;0;NW;27;44%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;11;A shower in the p.m.;21;10;WNW;12;75%;75%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;-14;-15;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-16;SW;18;84%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;13;5;NNE;12;54%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain;3;1;Rain at times;2;0;NE;11;92%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;-3;-8;Sunny intervals;-3;-8;SW;19;69%;52%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;25;Cloudy, downpours;30;25;ENE;21;81%;96%;3

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NW;11;80%;63%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;9;76%;60%;6

Paris, France;Fog;4;-3;Fog, then some sun;3;-2;NW;10;82%;14%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;32;22;Sunny and very hot;37;19;NE;18;21%;44%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;31;25;Inc. clouds;33;24;N;15;52%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SE;16;77%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;Hazy sun;32;20;SE;7;56%;61%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;7;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;ESE;10;73%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;1;-10;Sunny;2;-8;SSW;6;36%;11%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Downpours;19;11;E;13;69%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;18;13;Spotty showers;18;12;WSW;17;77%;100%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;15;63%;41%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;4;2;Cloudy with a shower;3;1;ESE;10;84%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and breezy;1;-3;Mostly sunny;-1;-5;SE;21;61%;3%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Couple of t-storms;27;23;W;10;85%;94%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Sunny, but cool;18;8;ENE;9;52%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a t-storm;12;9;Heavy morning rain;13;6;SE;19;90%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;0;-4;Plenty of sunshine;0;-5;SSE;9;49%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Windy with sunshine;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;W;9;51%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;17;A thunderstorm;24;17;ENE;14;78%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;22;A shower in places;30;22;SSE;8;67%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;N;13;65%;10%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;9;Sunny and nice;24;7;NE;7;37%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;11;Plenty of sunshine;33;13;SSW;10;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clearing;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;22;NNW;10;78%;44%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;14;9;Spotty showers;12;7;NW;13;79%;65%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;11;8;Periods of rain;12;7;NE;8;85%;77%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;6;-6;Increasing clouds;3;-4;WNW;7;39%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds;14;8;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;8;NNE;16;57%;36%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNW;15;74%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy with rain;6;1;Inc. clouds;6;0;SSE;7;89%;36%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;A shower in places;29;24;ESE;11;66%;57%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;6;1;A passing shower;2;0;SE;16;69%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;14;S;24;45%;12%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with rain;20;18;A little p.m. rain;21;19;ENE;20;80%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;2;-3;Mostly sunny;0;-5;SSE;19;58%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;0;-4;Inc. clouds;2;-3;WSW;6;66%;97%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain/snow showers;2;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;ENE;4;81%;78%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cold;5;0;Hazy sun and chilly;7;0;SW;8;45%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;23;12;Partly sunny;24;10;W;16;62%;66%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;14;6;A shower and t-storm;19;11;ESE;8;59%;92%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;14;7;Sunshine;12;4;NE;13;57%;26%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;0;-5;Turning cloudy;2;0;SW;21;67%;53%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Abundant sunshine;17;11;Breezy with hazy sun;20;14;SW;26;44%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;9;Increasing clouds;19;10;SW;19;51%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-20;-30;Lots of sun, cold;-15;-30;WSW;7;59%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;9;9;Rain and drizzle;10;5;SSW;8;72%;72%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;8;3;A little a.m. rain;6;2;SE;19;85%;67%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;ENE;7;49%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and colder;-2;-9;Sunshine and cold;-4;-7;SE;21;59%;6%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;3;-3;Partly sunny;1;-2;ESE;22;73%;43%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;20;18;Very windy, a shower;20;16;NNW;45;82%;77%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;21;Hazy sun;33;20;WNW;8;53%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;1;NE;3;60%;65%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-09 04:02 GMT+08:00

