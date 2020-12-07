Cushman & Wakefield Wins "Best Deal of the Year" Award for Third Consecutive Year at RICS Hong Kong Awards 2020

Winner of “Best Deal of the Year” award for the sale of 12 Link REIT malls Winner of “Retail Team of the Year” award for Nathan 562 project

HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 7 December 2020 - Leading global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, once again shone at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong for 2020, with the following wins:

"Best Deal of the Year" -- Winner for the third consecutive year

"Retail Team of the Year" - Winner

"Office of the Year" - Award of Excellence

"Best Deal of the Year" -- Award of Excellence for another submission

For the 2020 "Best Deal of the Year" award, the firm won recognition for the sale of 12 Link REIT malls. The 2020 win continues Cushman & Wakefield's success in the "Best Deal of the Year" category, having been crowned the winner every year since the firm's first entry in 2018. Over the past three years, all four deals submitted to the "Best Deal" award category have been commended. Together, these deals represent a record-breaking transaction value of HK$54 billion (US$ 7 billion), comprising the first-ever retail portfolio sale of 17 shopping malls owned by Link REIT, a further sale of 12 Link REIT malls, prime office buildings named 8 Bay East (now rebranded as NEO) and Mapletree Bay Point (now rebranded as International Trade Tower) in Kowloon East. All four deals have involved well-balanced portfolios of top international buyers and sellers, demonstrating the firm's capabilities to facilitate mega club deals, bridging local expertise with global capital.

The firm's 2020 RICS Award success in Hong Kong has also been matched in mainland China, with the Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets China team winning the "Best Deal of the Year" award in the RICS China Awards 2020 with a club deal for the Shanghai Pufa Tower property. This dual recognition in both Hong Kong and mainland China markets is indicative of the firm's expertise and collaborative synergies that underpin its market leadership across the Greater China region.





Francis Li, International Director, Vice President, Greater China & Head of Capital Markets, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "I am deeply proud of our teams for facilitating these deals of unprecedented scale and complexity, with clear strategies and precision. I congratulate them for their unwavering professionalism and innovative approaches to set the standard in the industry."

The Retail Team of Cushman & Wakefield has received award recognitions for "Retail Team of the Year" for three consecutive years, with this year being the Winner of the award for Nathan 562 property, a nine-storey vertical retail commercial building in Mongkok. Kevin Lam, Executive Director & Head of Retail Services, Hong Kong, at Cushman & Wakefield, commented: "We are proud to be the industry pioneer, stepping up from traditional agency brokerage services to provide an integrated full-service platform. Our "Retail Asset Continuous Enhancement" (RACE) offering is a first in Hong Kong's retail leasing industry, incorporating conceptualization, leasing strategies and execution, marketing campaigns, and properties and facilities management, as well as ongoing tenancy performance management. It's proven to be a great success in the market, and we are well-positioned as a trusted partner to both landlords and tenants alike into the future."

In addition to these two major 2020 awards, Cushman & Wakefield also scooped a Certificate of Excellence for "Office Team of the Year," and for a second entry in "Best Deal of the Year."

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, commented, "Our teams continue to show resilience in the face of economic challenges and fierce industry competition. Backed by years of experience, a culture of innovation and first-rate market intelligence, we remain well-positioned to provide strategic advisory services to our clients. We are proud of our winning tradition at the RICS Hong Kong Awards and recognition from impartial third parties remain a testament to our ability to meet client needs."

K. K. Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, concluded, "This accolade is the best testament to our industry leadership and service excellence across Greater China. With our deep local knowledge and extensive footprint in the region, we are in the best leadership position to provide a full suite of value-added services and solutions to help clients capture the market opportunities. Looking ahead to 2021, we are confident that we will see more exciting deals across Hong Kong and Greater China."





The annual RICS Hong Kong Awards ceremony celebrates outstanding achievements in the industry across a range of categories. With years of tradition, it is a recognised symbol of credibility among industry players.

Click HERE to download the high res photos.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, 22 offices are servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in the Euromoney Survey 2017, 2018 and 2020 in the categories of Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $ 8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china)