Photo of the Day: Angry Autobot mural in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Late last year, this mural of a Transformer-like robot was completed by a Dutch artist in Kaohsiung.

Originally from the Netherland, Fleks One currently lives and works in Taipei. As part of the Kaohsiung Street Art Festival late last year, the Arcade Art Gallery invited him to paint a mural.

The piece, which resembles an angry Autobot from the toy and film series, was dubbed "KHRobot" and took Fleks One six days to complete. The work was commissioned by the gallery and funded by Kaohsiung Lingya District Office as part of an ongoing program that brings in artists to create murals in the city.

For those wishing to view the mural, it is located at 132, Jianguo 1st Road, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, 802.



Scaffolding erected against building during mural's creation. (Arcade Art Gallery photo)



Fleks One working on his piece. (Arcade Art Gallery photo)



Finished piece. (Arcade Art Gallery photo)



Closeup of completed work. (Arcade Art Gallery photo)