Taiwan's US envoy calls for equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's top representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), said Monday (Dec. 7) that global organizations should ensure fair allocation of coronavirus vaccines around the world and support countries lacking resources to counter the pandemic.

Speaking at the Asia 21 Younger Leaders virtual summit organized by the Asia Society on Sunday (Dec. 6), the Taiwanese envoy noted that several international pharmaceutical companies have reported promising results from their coronavirus vaccine trials recently. She said this accomplishment was made possible by countries with heavy financial resources but that those without should also be granted equal access to the medication.

Hsiao said although the COVAX global initiative was developed to ensure that the most vulnerable populations can receive their fair share of affordable vaccines, many countries lack the money to pay deposits to the vaccine alliance. She said she hopes the World Health Organization (WHO) can come up with proper solutions to this problem.

Meanwhile, Hsiao encouraged members of the global community to be more accepting of one another. She stressed that they are all in the pandemic together.

Referencing the "Swiss cheese model" of pandemic defense, Hsiao also shared Taiwan's epidemic prevention success and described it as the result of multilayered protection. She said the government's transparent policies and the people's compliance with quarantine requirements all play significant roles, reported CNA.