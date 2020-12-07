Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's US envoy calls for equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around world

Hsiao Bi-khim urges global community to ensure vaccine distribution to disadvantaged countries

  851
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/07 17:41
Taiwan's top representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim. 

Taiwan's top representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's top representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), said Monday (Dec. 7) that global organizations should ensure fair allocation of coronavirus vaccines around the world and support countries lacking resources to counter the pandemic.

Speaking at the Asia 21 Younger Leaders virtual summit organized by the Asia Society on Sunday (Dec. 6), the Taiwanese envoy noted that several international pharmaceutical companies have reported promising results from their coronavirus vaccine trials recently. She said this accomplishment was made possible by countries with heavy financial resources but that those without should also be granted equal access to the medication.

Hsiao said although the COVAX global initiative was developed to ensure that the most vulnerable populations can receive their fair share of affordable vaccines, many countries lack the money to pay deposits to the vaccine alliance. She said she hopes the World Health Organization (WHO) can come up with proper solutions to this problem.

Meanwhile, Hsiao encouraged members of the global community to be more accepting of one another. She stressed that they are all in the pandemic together.

Referencing the "Swiss cheese model" of pandemic defense, Hsiao also shared Taiwan's epidemic prevention success and described it as the result of multilayered protection. She said the government's transparent policies and the people's compliance with quarantine requirements all play significant roles, reported CNA.
Hsiao Bi-khim
Taiwan envoy
Taiwan envoy to US
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine
pandemic
COVAX

RELATED ARTICLES

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
2020/12/08 16:59
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan falls to 6,000
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan falls to 6,000
2020/12/08 13:56
Taiwan president calls for cooperation in face of Beijing's threats
Taiwan president calls for cooperation in face of Beijing's threats
2020/12/08 12:08
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
2020/12/07 11:10
Vietnamese migrant worker sought after contact with COVID-19 patient
Vietnamese migrant worker sought after contact with COVID-19 patient
2020/12/06 08:20

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ