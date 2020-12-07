Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival celebrates iconic Hsinchu traits

Main lantern for one of Taiwan’s most important festivals unveiled

  647
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/07 17:12
Main lantern for 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival unveiled 

Main lantern for 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival unveiled  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The main lantern for the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival will be a tribute to the host city of Hsinchu — the City of Wind.

Unveiled on Monday (Dec. 7), the lantern is an art installation comprising 108 bamboo sticks that flow with the wind through a mechanical apparatus. Incorporating glass designs, the futuristic lantern lights up the night to the accompaniment of music, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The design was inspired by some of the most remarkable characteristics of the northern city — wind and glass. LuxuryLogico (豪華朗機工), a group of local award-winning artists best known for their work involving mixed media, was behind the production of the lantern artwork.

The bamboo lantern will take center stage at the Jinhua Park (錦華公園) in Hsinchu, the main venue for the annual festival that will fall between Feb. 26 and March 7 next year. The event seeks to transform a traditional festival that concludes the Lunar New Year into a showcase of immersive technology and audiovisual art, said the organizers.

The lantern festival will serve as a platform to offer well-wishes to a world reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, it will provide a glimpse into a city that prides itself on fusing old and new, CNA quoted Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) as saying.

2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival celebrates iconic Hsinchu traits

2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival celebrates iconic Hsinchu traits
Main lantern for 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival unveiled (CNA photos)
Taiwan Lantern Festival
Hsinchu
main lantern

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man killed on highway inspecting damage of previous accident
Taiwanese man killed on highway inspecting damage of previous accident
2020/11/25 20:45
Taiwanese men sentenced to six months in prison for torturing cats to death
Taiwanese men sentenced to six months in prison for torturing cats to death
2020/11/04 16:55
Heavy rainfall forecast for eastern Taiwan and mountains in the north from Wednesday
Heavy rainfall forecast for eastern Taiwan and mountains in the north from Wednesday
2020/10/18 20:18
Kaohsiung mayor plans renovation for Taiwan's second-largest zoo
Kaohsiung mayor plans renovation for Taiwan's second-largest zoo
2020/10/05 11:02
Taiwan Railways' first bento shop opens in Hsinchu
Taiwan Railways' first bento shop opens in Hsinchu
2020/10/01 15:52

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ