2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival celebrates iconic Hsinchu traits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The main lantern for the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival will be a tribute to the host city of Hsinchu — the City of Wind.

Unveiled on Monday (Dec. 7), the lantern is an art installation comprising 108 bamboo sticks that flow with the wind through a mechanical apparatus. Incorporating glass designs, the futuristic lantern lights up the night to the accompaniment of music, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The design was inspired by some of the most remarkable characteristics of the northern city — wind and glass. LuxuryLogico (豪華朗機工), a group of local award-winning artists best known for their work involving mixed media, was behind the production of the lantern artwork.

The bamboo lantern will take center stage at the Jinhua Park (錦華公園) in Hsinchu, the main venue for the annual festival that will fall between Feb. 26 and March 7 next year. The event seeks to transform a traditional festival that concludes the Lunar New Year into a showcase of immersive technology and audiovisual art, said the organizers.

The lantern festival will serve as a platform to offer well-wishes to a world reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, it will provide a glimpse into a city that prides itself on fusing old and new, CNA quoted Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) as saying.



Main lantern for 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival unveiled (CNA photos)