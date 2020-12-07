Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Chiayi recommends trails after foreign reporter's tweet

President Tsai Ing-wen even responded to Nicola Smith's enthusiasm

  2251
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/07 17:10
Tefuye Historic Trail (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

Tefuye Historic Trail (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiayi County Culture & Tourism Bureau recommended four trails in the greater Alishan area after a foreign reporter posted scenic Alishan photos on Twitter and urged people to visit Taiwan after the pandemic.

Nicola Smith, a British reporter working in Taiwan, posted several photos of Alishan scenery on Sunday (Dec. 5), including misty tea plantations, tea plantations against the backdrop of the setting sun, and a sea of clouds in the mountains, as well as the caption “You all better come to #Taiwan after this pandemic is over....”

Smith’s tweet has attracted many comments, including that of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who said, “We can't wait to share Taiwan's natural beauty with our friends around the world. We hope everyone can stay safe during this difficult time. Taiwan will be here for you once we've beaten the pandemic.”

The county’s tourism bureau seized the occasion to recommend the public visit four trails in the Alishan area: Tefuye Historic Trail (特富野古道), Eryanping Trail (二延平山步道), Mt. Erjian Trail (二尖山步道), and Zhukeng River Trail (竹坑溪步道).

Chiayi County Culture & Tourism Bureau Director Hsu You-ren (許有仁) said that the trailhead of Tefuye Historical Trail is located in Zihjhong on Provincial Highway 18, a road also known as the New Central Cross-Island Highway. The trail is 6.32 kilometers in length and hailed as “the most beautiful forest railway trail in Taiwan.”

The railway was used to transport Taiwan red cypress and yellow cedar lumber during the Japanese colonial period. Now many traces of the tracks can still be seen today, such as sleepers and loading bridges, and part of the archaic railroad has been rebuilt into steps, according to Hsu.

The entrance to Eryanping Trail is located at the 53.5km mark on Provincial Highway 18. At 1,500 meters long, the trail takes about one hour to complete a round trip.

Facing the Chiayi-Tainan Plain and the Bajhang River, the pavilion at the top of the mountain is a good spot to watch the clouds.

Mt. Erjian Trail, only 380 meters in length, is popular for viewing sunrises and sunsets. The long stairway meandering through tea plantations offers wide-open views, and the trail has been strongly recommended by netizens as Chiayi's version of Tea Mountain.

The 3.3-kilometer Zhukeng River Trail features 10 suspension bridges and several magnificent waterfalls. Longgong Waterfall, with its natural cave which is long and narrow, is the most attractive.

It’s a special experience to stand in the cave and watch the water coming down from above, according to Hsu.

Taiwan’s Chiayi recommends trails after foreign reporter's tweet
Tefuye Historic Trail (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

Taiwan’s Chiayi recommends trails after foreign reporter's tweet
Eryanping Trail (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

Taiwan’s Chiayi recommends trails after foreign reporter's tweet
Mt. Erjian Trail (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

Taiwan’s Chiayi recommends trails after foreign reporter's tweet
Zhukeng River Trail (Google Map photo)
Tefuye Historic Trail
Eryanping Trail
Mt. Erjian Trail
Zhukeng River Trail
Alishan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan train reverses course to pick up injured hiker
Taiwan train reverses course to pick up injured hiker
2020/11/16 15:27
6 face hefty fines for hiking Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail without permits
6 face hefty fines for hiking Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail without permits
2020/09/06 14:53
Best places in central Taiwan to view Perseid meteor shower
Best places in central Taiwan to view Perseid meteor shower
2020/08/10 10:33
Sanitary conditions at Taiwan hiking trail addressed
Sanitary conditions at Taiwan hiking trail addressed
2020/07/27 20:36
'Land of Legends' – short film celebrates charisma of Taiwan’s Alishan
'Land of Legends' – short film celebrates charisma of Taiwan’s Alishan
2020/07/17 16:19

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ