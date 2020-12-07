2 Taiwan companies to make masks in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese biotechnology firms have announced that they will be teaming up to produce face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to help battle the coronavirus in the Phillippines.

On Monday (Dec. 7), Mytrex Health Technologies Inc. (敏成股份有限公司) released a statement announcing that it has signed an agreement with Medtecs International Corp. (美德向邦醫療國際股份有限公司) under which the two companies will create joint PPE lines both in Taiwan and abroad. The first phase of this agreement will include collaboration on a new mask production line in the Philippines, reported UDN.

In the new Philippine factory, Mytrex will provide its meltblown nonwoven fabric to produce masks, while Medtecs will operate the production line. According to Mytrex, production on the new line is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the terms of the agreement, both firms plan to use each other's strengths in the PPE supply chain to develop strategic partnerships and expand overseas. In addition to Taiwan and the Philippines, the companies plan to explore cooperation opportunities — including building production plants, supporting the supply chains of various governments battling the pandemic, and global distribution of PPE — in the U.S. and other regions.

In particular, the agreement is meant to address government policies meant to quickly meet the market demand for PPE, promote local production, and localize the supply chain. The two parties have also signed a supply agreement in which they will produce mask filters for a period of 12 months.

Founded in the Philippines in 1989 and now headquartered in Taipei, The Medtech Group includes its own brands, such as Medtecs and COVERU, and has factories in the Philippines, China, and Cambodia. Mytrex was founded in Taiwan in 1990, and its headquarters and production facilities are located in Taoyuan.