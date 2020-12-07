Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

2 Taiwan companies to make masks in Philippines

Taiwanese biotech firms team up to produce masks to fight coronavirus in Philippines in Q1 2021

  1510
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/07 18:00
(Taoyuan City Government photo)

(Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese biotechnology firms have announced that they will be teaming up to produce face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to help battle the coronavirus in the Phillippines.

On Monday (Dec. 7), Mytrex Health Technologies Inc. (敏成股份有限公司) released a statement announcing that it has signed an agreement with Medtecs International Corp. (美德向邦醫療國際股份有限公司) under which the two companies will create joint PPE lines both in Taiwan and abroad. The first phase of this agreement will include collaboration on a new mask production line in the Philippines, reported UDN.

In the new Philippine factory, Mytrex will provide its meltblown nonwoven fabric to produce masks, while Medtecs will operate the production line. According to Mytrex, production on the new line is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the terms of the agreement, both firms plan to use each other's strengths in the PPE supply chain to develop strategic partnerships and expand overseas. In addition to Taiwan and the Philippines, the companies plan to explore cooperation opportunities — including building production plants, supporting the supply chains of various governments battling the pandemic, and global distribution of PPE — in the U.S. and other regions.

In particular, the agreement is meant to address government policies meant to quickly meet the market demand for PPE, promote local production, and localize the supply chain. The two parties have also signed a supply agreement in which they will produce mask filters for a period of 12 months.

Founded in the Philippines in 1989 and now headquartered in Taipei, The Medtech Group includes its own brands, such as Medtecs and COVERU, and has factories in the Philippines, China, and Cambodia. Mytrex was founded in Taiwan in 1990, and its headquarters and production facilities are located in Taoyuan.
face masks
face mask
medical masks
masks
mask
PPE
Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan in talks with Southeast Asian countries for new migrant worker sources
Taiwan in talks with Southeast Asian countries for new migrant worker sources
2020/12/02 15:11
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's health ministry dog digs new mask rules
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's health ministry dog digs new mask rules
2020/12/01 15:57
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
2020/12/01 10:55
Taiwan high speed rail tightens mask rules to counter COVID-19
Taiwan high speed rail tightens mask rules to counter COVID-19
2020/11/27 11:47
UN organization thanks Taiwan for 50,000-mask donation to Kuwait
UN organization thanks Taiwan for 50,000-mask donation to Kuwait
2020/11/26 12:03

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ