Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reportedly buying 300 more Patriot missiles from US

Taiwan's total PAC-3 arsenal could reach 650 by 2027

  1761
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/07 15:38
(army.mil photo)

(army.mil photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is reportedly planning on purchasing an additional 300 Patriot missiles from the U.S. to counter China's growing threat against the country.

Amid increasing encroachments by Chinese military aircraft, Apple Daily on Sunday (Dec. 6) cited sources as saying that Taiwan's Air Force Command is planning on purchasing an additional 300 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors from the U.S. next year. If this purchase is approved, it is estimated that Taiwan's arsenal of PAC-3 missiles will reach 650 by 2027.

When asked by legislators in the Legislative Yuan's Foreign and National Defense Committee about the reported purchase on Monday (Dec. 7), Air Force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said he could not disclose the exact quantity at the moment, but he claimed that the procurement of missiles would stay within the originally allocated budget of NT$170 billion (US$6 billion).

Vice Defense Minister Chang Che-ping (張哲平) said that at the beginning of its acquisition of the Patriot missiles, Taiwan had requested a specific amount. However, during the implementation phase that year, due to budget considerations, the U.S. believed that Taiwan could only obtain a smaller amount.

Taiwan reportedly buying 300 more Patriot missiles from US
Patriot MIM-104 launch. (US Army photo)

This smaller quantity did not meet the operational requirements set by Taiwan at the beginning, said Chang. Therefore, in order to meet its operational needs, the Air Force has increased the size of its purchase in accordance with the laws and regulations.

Also during the committee meeting, Huang said that the military will make an additional NT$22.6 billion in arms purchases from the U.S. next year. When pressed to reveal what those systems are, he said he was not at the liberty of disclosing that information as the U.S. Congress has not yet been notified of the purchase.

CNA cited unnamed sources as speculating that the new purchases could include M109 self-propelled howitzers and smart mines. However, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has not yet confirmed that these items are indeed part of the weapons deal.
arms deal
weapons sale
weapons sales
arms sales
arms sale
US Taiwan arms sales
US Taiwan military relations
Patriot III missiles
Patriot PAC-3
PAC-3

RELATED ARTICLES

Global alliance needed to counter China: Taiwan foreign minister
Global alliance needed to counter China: Taiwan foreign minister
2020/12/08 12:04
US announces $280 million communications system arms sale to Taiwan
US announces $280 million communications system arms sale to Taiwan
2020/12/08 11:19
Chinese arms industry second only to US, report says
Chinese arms industry second only to US, report says
2020/12/07 16:48
Military analyst says arms sales to Taiwan under Biden will not change much
Military analyst says arms sales to Taiwan under Biden will not change much
2020/11/09 16:22
Taiwan foreign minister thanks Trump for 4 years of support
Taiwan foreign minister thanks Trump for 4 years of support
2020/11/08 18:03

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ