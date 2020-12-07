Alexa
Southern Taiwan library gets woodland makeover

Pingtung County Library transforms into 'forest library'

By Venice Tang, Taiwan News
2020/12/07 14:22
Pingtung County Library lobby view (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After undergoing years of planning and a two-year renovation, the 30-year-old Pingtung County Library has transformed into a "forest library," which reopened earlier this year.

The library is located in the enormous Qianxi Park, right in the busy Pingtung City center. Surrounded by 50-year-old camphor trees, the facility provides visitors a relaxing place to enjoy their favorite books in the embrace of nature.

Largely made up of floor-to-ceiling windows, the library allows natural light to brighten the reading environment. Viewed from the outside, the gigantic windows reflect the camphor trees; from the inside, you can see the majestic Dawu Mountain if the sky is clear.

A focus on promoting Pingtung permeates the library, which introduces regional indigenous cultures through exhibits of historical artifacts and decorations. Local literature is also available.

Designed with a combination of warm wooden walls and black steel supports, the spacious first-floor lobby is a multifunctional space that encourages cultural engagement. It can be used to host art events, markets, concerts, and more.

If visitors are looking to do some shopping, the Eslite Bookstore can be found in the lobby. Afternoon tea is available at the ChunRuo Cafe (春若咖啡), which also has breakfast and brunch options.

Children’s books are housed on the first floor, while selections on the second floor are geared toward the general public. With space for presentations and multimedia, the third floor is designed for teenagers. The fourth floor, which focuses on literature, has books available in foreign languages.

The top floor consists of an auditorium with more than 200 seats as well as meeting rooms. Ample seating is available throughout the building, with desks, couches, and even a balcony.

For more information, please visit the library’s Facebook page.

Southern Taiwan library gets woodland makeoverFirst-floor couches at the Pingtung County Library (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

Southern Taiwan library gets woodland makeoverSecond-floor reading area at the Pingtung County Library (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

Southern Taiwan library gets woodland makeoverBalcony at the Pingtung County Library (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)
Pingtung County Library
reading
Taiwan literature
Pingtung

