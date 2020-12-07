Taichung Central Park opens in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Central Park (中央公園) was inaugurated on Sunday (Dec. 6) amid much fanfare celebrating the "Lung of Taichung."

Covering an area of about 67 hectares within the Shueinan Economic and Trade Park (水湳經貿園區), Taichung Central Park is 2.58 times the size of Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) in Taipei. It has over 10,000 trees from 106 species and five detention basins, making it an urban oasis with diverse biological habitat.



Taichung Central Park (Facebook, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen photo)

Unlike normal green spaces, the park is extraordinary in that it has 12 sensory interactive facilities and was designed with the themes of smartness, low-carbon concept, and innovation. The project was a collaboration between local architecture firm Ricky Liu & Associates Architects+Planners, French architect Catherine Mosbach, and Swiss architect Philippe Rahm.

A decade in the making, the park's opening was witnessed by three mayors from across the political spectrum who have overseen its establishment, including incumbent Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the KMT, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) of the DPP, and Jason Hu (胡志強) of the KMT. Fairs and music performances were featured at the opening ceremony, which attracted 12,000 visitors, according to the Taichung City Government.

Lu invited members of the public to explore what she described as the green treasure of the city and make it a new Instagrammable tourist hotspot.



