Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taichung Central Park opens in central Taiwan

Park has 10,000 trees, dubbed ‘Lung of Taichung’

  3548
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/07 13:59
Taichung Central Park (Facebook, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen photo)

Taichung Central Park (Facebook, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Central Park (中央公園) was inaugurated on Sunday (Dec. 6) amid much fanfare celebrating the "Lung of Taichung."

Covering an area of about 67 hectares within the Shueinan Economic and Trade Park (水湳經貿園區), Taichung Central Park is 2.58 times the size of Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) in Taipei. It has over 10,000 trees from 106 species and five detention basins, making it an urban oasis with diverse biological habitat.

Taichung Central Park opens in central Taiwan
Taichung Central Park (Facebook, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen photo)

Unlike normal green spaces, the park is extraordinary in that it has 12 sensory interactive facilities and was designed with the themes of smartness, low-carbon concept, and innovation. The project was a collaboration between local architecture firm Ricky Liu & Associates Architects+Planners, French architect Catherine Mosbach, and Swiss architect Philippe Rahm.

A decade in the making, the park's opening was witnessed by three mayors from across the political spectrum who have overseen its establishment, including incumbent Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the KMT, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) of the DPP, and Jason Hu (胡志強) of the KMT. Fairs and music performances were featured at the opening ceremony, which attracted 12,000 visitors, according to the Taichung City Government.

Lu invited members of the public to explore what she described as the green treasure of the city and make it a new Instagrammable tourist hotspot.


(YouTube, Taichung City Government Information Bureau video)
Taichung Central Park
Taichung
Shueinan Economic and Trade Park
park
Lung of Taichung
Central Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Six buffaloes found dead at Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park
Six buffaloes found dead at Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park
2020/12/08 15:36
NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
2020/12/07 13:11
Taipei recommending revamped Yangmingshan trail
Taipei recommending revamped Yangmingshan trail
2020/12/03 12:22
Chinese bronze horse head returned to Old Summer Palace
Chinese bronze horse head returned to Old Summer Palace
2020/12/01 16:44
Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on Feb. 4
Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on Feb. 4
2020/11/30 21:00

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ