Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A police officer on Saturday (Dec. 5) was attacked by an Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia), which bit into his ear before he was able to kill the murderous marauder.

While patrolling the Dajia River Power Plant in Taichung City's Heping District at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, Chang Wen-yung (張文勇), 51, came upon an Asian giant hornet, known in Taiwan as a “tiger head bee” (虎頭蜂), which suddenly landed on his left ear — its venomous stinger positioned precariously close to his temple.

According to his account of the harrowing encounter posted on Facebook on Sunday (Dec. 6), Chang wrote that he could hear the buzzing sound of the hornet but he dared not swipe or bat his ear as he feared this would provoke the insect to begin relentlessly stinging him. He said the creature then began to chew into the cartilage next to his ear canal.

He wrote that he walked into a bathroom in order to get a better look at where the beast was positioned. The hulking Hymenoptera continued to chomp on his ear for approximately five minutes as Chang calmly recorded the assault with his smartphone.

Finally, the aggressive arthropod flew away from his ear, and Chang quickly slammed the bathroom door shut to trap it inside. He then grabbed a towel and used it to whip the vicious Vespidae to pieces.

Chang said that the hornet had chewed off a small chunk of his ear, causing it to bleed. Fortunately, he was not stung by the venomous insect and therefore did not seek medical attention.

He wrote that this was the first time he had been attacked by a hornet since being transferred to the facility in July of this year.

The Miaoli County Fire Department pointed out that the hornets are attracted to flowers and plants with bright colors and strong fragrances, reminding people who travel to mountainous areas to avoid wearing brightly colored clothing and perfume, reported EBC. In the event of encountering an Asian giant hornet hovering nearby, the fire department advises people not to try to hit it, but instead to stay calm and carefully walk away.

If a person is stung and suspects an allergic reaction, they should seek medical attention immediately.



(Facebook, Chang Wen-yung photo)



