NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dream of Craft exhibition, which features the winning works of the Taiwan Craft Competition, has begun its tour of the country's west coast.

Held in collaboration with the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRI) and Shin King Mitsukoshi Culture and Education Foundation, the annual exhibition is showcasing the winning pieces from the Taiwan Craft Competition, which received 472 entries this year.

The NTCRI said 65 of the original 472 submissions are being exhibited, 16 of which were submitted by young artists. The work submitted by the winner of the 2019 National Crafts Achievement Award, Yen Ching-yi (葉經義), can also be seen.

The Taiwan Craft Competition announced the top three winners on Dec. 4. The third prize of NT$400,000 (US$14,152) went to Chen Chih-chiang (陳志強), while second-place winner Chen Po-cheng (陳柏丞) took home NT$600,000. The winner of the first prize, Lin Chin-pin (林智斌), was awarded NT$1 million for "Lotus in Fall."



Winning submission "Lotus in Fall." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Lin fashioned the tea set out of Miaoli County soil. It was inspired by Tang Dynasty poet Li Shang-yin (李商隱), Lin explained: “The lotus withers in fall, but there will be new life after winter.”

"Lotuses finish their lives in a year, and it is quite like a time-lapse of human lives," Lin said. He told Taiwan News that since he used to work as a Buddha sculptor, most of his creations are related to Buddhism and his life experience.

"Life goes on," Lin said, extending this truth to his "withered" lotus-shaped teapots. "Setting the teapots and cups on the table, they look like a painting rather than equipment.”

The first leg of The Dream of Craft is on the ninth floor of Shin King Mitsukoshi Taipei Xinyi Place A9 until Dec.15. The tour will then head south to Taichung and Tainan. For more information, please visit the official website.