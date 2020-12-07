Alexa
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/07 12:00
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane on Dec. 6 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 6), marking the 5th intrusion since the beginning of December.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese plane.

In November, PLAAF planes were tracked entering Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times; in October, Chinese aircraft were monitored in the zone on 20 different occasions. Beijing has been regularly harassing Taiwan’s ADIZ for almost three months, with most intrusions occurring in the southwest corner of the zone.

China’s Y-8 is a turboprop-powered plane based on the Soviet-era Antonov An-12, with the anti-submarine version first appearing in 2012. The ASW plane includes an air-to-surface radar located in a fairing at the chin position, a side-looking inverse synthetic aperture radar, and a magnetic anomaly detector tube protruding from the aft-end of the fuselage.

Inline antenna protrusions for various sensors are located along the dorsal and ventral fuselage spines. In addition to ASW missions, the plane can also monitor and patrol strategic waters and carry out target acquisition.

Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Dec. 6 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
