Alexa
  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January

New ARC, APRC numbers to be issued that match format of country's national ID

  4472
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/07 12:30
Sample ARC card. (MOI image)

Sample ARC card. (MOI image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government's planned change to the numbering system of the Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) and Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) to have them match the Taiwan national identification card will go into effect in January, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) announced Saturday (Dec. 5).

During an event promoting the upcoming International Migrants Day in Keelung on Saturday, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) announced that the numbering format for ARCs and APRCs will be changed on Jan. 2, 2021, to match that of Taiwan ID cards. He said that in order to make life more convenient for foreigners living in Taiwan, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) is changing the current format of ARCs and APRCS from two letters followed by eight digits to the single letter with nine digits seen on the ID cards of Taiwanese, reported CNA.

Altering the numbering system will make it easier for foreign residents of Taiwan to fill out online registration systems, book reservations, make bank transactions, purchase travel insurance, participate in credit card promotions, and sign up for online job banks. Currently, many such registration systems only accept IDs that contain one letter and nine digits.

According to NIA statistics from October, there are currently 871,006 ARC and 20,408 APRC holders in Taiwan. This means that nearly 900,000 foreigners will benefit from the new system.
ARC
Alien Resident Certificate
foreigners in Taiwan
living in Taiwan
Taiwan ID

RELATED ARTICLES

British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
2020/12/01 18:47
Lawsuit aims at pressing Taiwan's government to halt digital ID plan
Lawsuit aims at pressing Taiwan's government to halt digital ID plan
2020/11/02 18:12
APRC holders will get additional vouchers in Taiwan stimulus program
APRC holders will get additional vouchers in Taiwan stimulus program
2020/10/31 11:33
Foreigners can apply for work permits in Taiwan via new website
Foreigners can apply for work permits in Taiwan via new website
2020/10/16 15:48
Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches 'Faces of Taiwan' project
Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches 'Faces of Taiwan' project
2020/09/29 17:19

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ