Multiple records fall at Taipei National Athletics Championships

New Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) The biennial National Athletics Championships, which took place on Friday and Saturday in New Taipei, saw several record breaking performances by Taiwanese athletes.

Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun (鄭兆村), who has already secured his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics next year, broke the championship record to take home a gold medal with a throw of 85.54 meters.

The 27-year-old Cheng said his coach would only allow him three throws because of a sore left foot caused by jogger's heel and he only took two of those.

Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun. (CNA photo)

The winning throw was a significant improvement on his recent efforts of 79.48 meters and 77.02 meters at events in October and November, respectively.

Meanwhile, Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) won a gold medal in the men's 100m event in 10.13 seconds on Friday, which was 0.02 seconds slower than his national record but still good enough to break the championship record.

The 23-year-old sprinter, who has recently focused on 100m races, said he plans to race in only 100m or 200m events in the near future, instead of both, in order to perfect his technique.

Sprinter Yang Chun-han (in black). (CNA photo)

In the men's long jump, 20-year-old Lin Yu-tang (林昱堂) bagged a gold medal with 7.88m on Saturday, breaking the championship record by two centimeters.

Both Lin and Yang have yet to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Sprinter Chen Chieh (陳傑), who during the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar was only 0.02 seconds off the 49.90 seconds needed to qualify for the Tokyo Games, suffered cramp in the men's 400m hurdles final and did not finish.

The 28-year-old Chen said he thought the cooler than expected weather and insufficient warmup were the cause and indicated he will not repeat the mistake in future races.

High jumper Fu Zhao-xuan. (CNA photo)

Two senior high school students also grabbed gold with surprising results, including Fu Zhao-xuan (傅兆玄), who jumped 2.14m in the men's high jump and broke the championship record on Saturday.

Fu, who turns 18 in mid-December, said he is aiming for 2.18m so he can qualify for the 2021 World University Games in Chengdu, China.

Sprinter Hsu Le and her coach cheer for her victory after the race. (CNA photo)

Also at the age of 17, hearing impaired sprinter Hsu Le (許樂) on Friday won gold in the women's 100-meter hurdles in 13.19 seconds, the third fastest time recorded in the category by a Taiwanese female runner.

Her coach Chien Ching-hung (簡慶宏) said he was uncertain what shape she was in after winning seven gold medals in eight events at the National Disabled Games a week ago, and had considered withdrawing her from this week's race.

"Her performance was unexpectedly good," he said.