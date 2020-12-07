Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Watford paces LSU blowout win over La. Tech 86-55

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 10:00
Watford paces LSU blowout win over La. Tech 86-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trendon Watford scored 18 points and missed just two of 12 foul shots and LSU controlled Louisiana Tech from the outset in an 86-55 win on Sunday.

Javonte Smart and Cameron Thomas each scored 16 for the Tigers (3-1), Darius Days 12 and Jalen Cook 10. LSU finished 26-for-48 (54.2%) shooting and had a 46-33 rebound advantage.

In dropping their first game of the season, the Bulldogs (3-1) struggled to find the mark and shot just 28.8% (19 for 66). Louisiana Tech missed 24 of 29 3-point-shot attempts.

Off the bench, freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. led Louisiana Tech with 17 points and 12 rebounds to record the second double-double of his brief career. The Bulldogs' starting five tallied a mere 20 points combined to shoot 7 for 38.

Days buried three 3s on consecutive possessions and the 9-3 run broke a 5-all tie that sent the Tigers on their way.

Smart hit a 3, Days a jumper and Thomas a pair of free throws for a 22-10 lead with 8:55 before halftime. The Tigers went on to a 43-24 intermission lead.

Prior to Sunday, the Bulldogs and Tigers had had two competitive battles in the last two years.

LSU beat the Bulldogs 74-67 in Baton Rouge in 2018 and 83-70 in the Hoops 4 Disaster Relief exhibition game in Ruston last year.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwan police officer attacked by flesh-eating Asian giant hornet
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
Taiwan confirms 22 more imported COVID-19 cases
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
ARC number format to match Taiwan ID in January
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Taiwan not buying China-made COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ