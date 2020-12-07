Alexa
Domask, Harvey carry S. Illinois over Quincy 102-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 10:04
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis rolled past Division II Quincy 102-61 on Sunday.

Brendan Mullins was the acting head coach for the Salukis while Bryan Mullins is in isolation after a positive COVID test.

Ben Harvey added 16 points for the Salukis (2-0). Steven Verplancken Jr. chipped in 14, Trent Brown scored 12 and Lance Jones had 11.

It was the first time this season Southern Illinois scored at least 100 points.

Jaylen Boyd had 13 points for the Hawks. Jack Youmans added seven rebounds.

Southern Illinois (2-0) matches up against Murray State at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:52 GMT+08:00

