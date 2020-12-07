Migrant worker fined NT$100,000 for briefly breaking quarantine in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A migrant worker was fined NT$100,000 (US$3,535) Sunday (Dec. 6) for stepping out of his room at a quarantine hotel in Kaohsiung last month, according to the Kaohsiung Department of Health.

At a press conference on Sunday, the health department pointed out that a migrant worker had been caught leaving his hotel room for eight seconds on Nov. 19 during his mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The man, who had come to Taiwan on Nov. 13 for work, was trying to give something to his friend in the adjacent room when he was spotted in the hallway by hotel staff.

The health department emphasized that anyone who leaves their designated quarantine location will receive a minimum fine of NT$100,000, regardless of how soon they return. It added that surveillance footage of the city's quarantine hotels is checked regularly and that those under quarantine should abide by the country's epidemic prevention regulations.

The department also noted that the southern port city's 3,000 quarantine hotel rooms are nearing capacity as a result of the increasing number of people arriving in Taiwan. The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau will negotiate with local hospitality businesses to arrange for more quarantine facilities, reported CNA.