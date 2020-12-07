Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/07 09:25
BC-BKC--Binghamton-Marist (AP) — Raheim Sullivan scored 13 points and Marist edged Binghamton for the second time in two days, pulling out a 64-60 win on Sunday.

The Red Foxes opened the season on Saturday with a 68-65 win at Binghamton.

In the two games, Marist went 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final 30 seconds of regulation with Michael Cubbage clinching the second win with a pair of free throws with 11.6 seconds to play.

Jordan Jones had 12 points and three blocks for Marist (2-0). Ricardo Wright added 11 points.

Brenton Mills had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats (0-2). Thomas Bruce added 12 points and four blocks. George Tinsley had eight rebounds and eight assists. Dan Petcash had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-09 03:50 GMT+08:00

